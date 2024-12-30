China Influencer With Cerebral Palsy Faces Backlash For Wanting To Have A Baby

Li Man, a 24-year-old woman from Anhui province in eastern China, is facing online backlash for her desire to become a mother. Born with cerebral palsy due to oxygen deprivation, Li's physical mobility is severely limited, although her intellect remains unaffected. Despite the challenges she faced, Li persevered, attending school after her grandmother's tireless efforts secured her admission. However, she endured ridicule and discrimination from her classmates. Now, Li is speaking out against online critics who deem her desire for motherhood "irresponsible."

Notably, Li Man attended a special education vocational school in Anhui, where she discovered her talent for left-handed shot put. With guidance from her teachers, Li went on to compete in para-athletic events, earning a bronze medal in shot put at the 2021 National Games for Persons with Disabilities.

In September 2023, Li married her husband, who also lives with cerebral palsy, as well as a leg disability and impaired vision. The couple's love and adaptability have inspired many, as seen in Li's social media posts showcasing her daily life. Through her online presence, Li shares her experiences with cooking, applying makeup, and managing household chores, demonstrating her independence and positivity. Her uplifting attitude has garnered a significant following, with over 230,000 fans on mainland Chinese social media.

Her social media bio reads: "Even though I am different, I will strive to shine."

However, her recent social media posts about her pregnancy preparations have sparked widespread attention and debate. In a series of cheerful videos, Li documented her daily routine of taking fertility supplements, expressing her excitement about becoming a mother. However, not everyone shared her enthusiasm, as many internet users expressed concerns about her decision to become a mother, given her cerebral palsy.

One user wrote, "Will your conditions be passed on to the child? It is irresponsible to risk a child's future for personal desires." Another commented, "Even if the child is healthy, can the couple properly care for them? Imagine the psychological pressure the kid might face during parent-teacher meetings or sports events."

Li Man addressed the online criticism in a heartfelt response on December 18. She asked, "What did I do wrong? I just want a child." Li also shared that she and her husband had taken proactive steps by undergoing medical check-ups. According to Li, doctors confirmed that their genes pose no risk to having a healthy baby, alleviating concerns about potential genetic complications. She assured that she and her husband would care for their baby step by step.

Medical professionals confirm that cerebral palsy does not directly affect fertility. However, obstetrician Cao Wei cautioned that physical limitations could complicate pregnancy, childbirth, and childcare. In response to the backlash, Li has removed her pregnancy-related videos from social media. The incident has ignited a heated debate on mainland Chinese social media, garnering 140 million views on related topics.