China Hails Nikki Haley For Maintaining Dialogue, Cooperation At UN

Nikki Haley announced her resignation from her post as envoy to the UN on Tuesday

China today praised the outgoing US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley for maintaining dialogue and cooperation with Beijing on key issues.

The 46-year-old Indian-American leader announced on Tuesday that she would resign from her post as the US ambassador to the UN by the end of the year.

Ms Haley had, as the US ambassador to the UN, maintained dialogue and cooperation with China on many issues, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang told a media briefing on Wednesday when asked about her resignation.

China and the US, both permanent members of the UN Security Council (UNSC), share important responsibilities to safeguard international peace and security, Lu added.

The UNSC has the US, China, Russia, France and the UK as five permanent members.

US President Donald Trump praised Nikki Haley's performance during her tenure as the envoy to the world body.

Donald Trump said that he expects to name a replacement for Ms Haley in the next "two to three weeks," and said that he would be talking about candidates with the former South Carolina governor and others.