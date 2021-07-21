China Flooding 'Extremely Severe': Xi Jinping

People wading through flood waters along a street following heavy rains in Zhengzhou.

Chinese President Xi Jinping declared the deadly flooding in central China's Henan province "extremely severe", state media reported Wednesday, as dams burst and rivers swelled beyond embankments.

"Some reservoirs had their dams burst... causing serious injury, loss of life and property damage. The flood control situation is extremely severe," Xi was quoted as saying, adding events were at a "critical stage".

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)