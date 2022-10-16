China Communist Party Meet Live Updates: Xi Jinping Likely To Get 3rd Term

China has achieved comprehensive control over Hong Kong, turning it from chaos to governance, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a speech on Sunday at the opening of the once-in-five-year Communist Party congress in Beijing.

China has also waged a major struggle against Taiwan separatism and is determined and able to oppose territorial integrity, Xi said.

Here are the LIVE updates on the China Communist Party Congress:

Oct 16, 2022 09:05 (IST) Xi says graft crackdown eliminated 'serious dangers' in Communist

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Sunday his crackdown on corruption had eliminated "serious latent dangers" within the country's ruling Communist Party and military.

"The fight against corruption has won an overwhelming victory and has been comprehensively consolidated, eliminating serious latent dangers within the party, the state and the military," Xi told CCP delegates at Beijing's Great Hall of the People, referencing a campaign critics have said has been used to curb dissent within the party.

Oct 16, 2022 08:50 (IST) Xi says China will unwaveringly support private economy

China will unwaveringly support the private economy and let the market play decisive role in resource allocation, President Xi Jinping said in a speech on Sunday at the opening of the once-in-five-year Communist Party Congress in Beijing.

China will aim for high-quality economic growth and the next five years will be crucial for building a modern socialist power, Xi said.