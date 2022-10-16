Xi Jinping's Big Claim On Hong Kong, Taiwan At Key China Meet

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday hailed the Communist Party's rule as he opened a five-yearly Congress at which thousands of hand-picked delegates are set to rubber stamp his bid to rule for a historic third term.

He said that China has achieved comprehensive control over Hong Kong, turning it from chaos to governance, while condemning what he said was interference in Taiwan.

"The situation in Hong Kong has achieved a major transition from chaos to governance," Xi told Communist Party delegates at Beijing's Great Hall of the People, while vowing a "major struggle against separatism and interference" in the self-ruled island of Taiwan.

Xi also insisted China's Covid policies, which are still placing heavy curbs on people's lives, were for their safety.

He said the policies had "protected people's safety and health to the highest degree and achieved significant positive results".

Xi said his crackdown on corruption had eliminated "serious latent dangers" within the country's ruling party and military.

Should everything go to plan for Xi, the 69-year-old will be reconfirmed as the party's general secretary after the week-long meeting, cementing his position as China's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong.