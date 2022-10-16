Covid Defence, 'Use Of Force' In Taiwan: Xi Jinping's Top 5 Quotes

The situation in Hong Kong has achieved a major transition from chaos to governance.
Resolving the Taiwan issue is the Chinese people's own business, and it up to the Chinese people to decide. We insist on striving for the prospect of peaceful reunification with the greatest sincerity and best efforts, but we will never promise to give up the use of force and reserve the option to take all necessary measures.
The fight against corruption has won an overwhelming victory and has been comprehensively consolidated, eliminating serious latent dangers within the party, the state and the military.
China resolutely opposes all forms of hegemony and power politics, opposes the Cold War mentality, opposes interfering in other countries' domestic politics, opposes double standards.
The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is a very important congress convened at a critical moment.
