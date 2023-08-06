Cher's Former Miami Home Is On Sale For $42.5 Million

Cher spent $1.5 million for the property in 1993.

American singer and actor Cher's former home in Miami, United States, is on sale for $42.5 million, as per a report in the Wall Street Journal. The celebrity owned the house in the 1990s, as per the 2011 book 'Cher: You Haven't Seen the Last of Me'. The sprawling estate was originally built in 1953 and is located on La Gorce Island, a gated community connected by a bridge to Miami Beach.

According to the book, Cher spent $1.5 million for the property in 1993, which she used as a retreat during the time she spent away from the spotlight. As per the outlet, she adorned the house with lavish gothic-style decor. She later sold the house to Barry K Schwartz, co-founder of Calvin Klein, and his wife Sheryl for $4.35 million in 1996.

As per Fox News, it is a Spanish-style house with over 19-foot ceilings, majestic twin staircases and Brazilian wood floors. In addition to a chef's kitchen, there are social and formal spaces. A VIP suite is located on the ground floor. The main bedroom also has "a sitting room, marble-clad bath with a stunning centre shower for two, oversized custom closet, and a sunrise terrace."

The top floor also has three additional bedrooms. There are several wellness amenities available including a spa, cold plunge, outdoor shower and a gym. The waterfront property boasts a 50-foot resort-style pool of its own as well as a pool house and a sun deck.

