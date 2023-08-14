Caught On Camera: Stolen Ambulance Rams Multiple Cars In US During Police Chase

At least half a dozen people were taken to hospitals with minor injuries. (Representational Pic)

The police in Virginia, in the United States, was arrested after he stole an ambulance and hit at least 10 cars. According to Fox News, the incident took place on Saturday when the man involved in a multi-car collision stole an ambulance and tried to flee the scene. The stolen ambulance was chased by several police cars as it entered interstate highway 395. Virginia State Police pursued the car into Washington, DC, where it stopped after crashing into another car.

Watch the video:

MUST SEE: This is the start of I-395N rampage. Truck got on at 110N. Hit vehicles before Boundary Channel. Plowed into at least 5 before the bridge. Driver ran off. Will show you the stolen ambulance chase shortly. @ARLnowDOTcom@MetrorailSafety@TomJackmanWP#395rampagepic.twitter.com/dQyewlLcRW — Dave Statter (@STATter911) August 12, 2023

The police took the suspect into custody without any major incident, the outlet further said in its report. The department has launched an investigation.

Main roads in the area of the 14th Street Bridge were shut down, said The Washington Post.

The entire thing started when a stolen truck crashed into another vehicle around 3.40pm, said the police. The same truck was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on the highway a minute later.

After the crash, people spotted someone leaving the truck on foot, The Washington Post said. The ambulance, operated by the Arlington County Fire Department, was then taken at the site of the crash on the parkway. The ambulance, operated by the Arlington County Fire Department, was then taken at the site of the crash on the parkway. It was seized after it stopped to provide aid in the crash there, according to the police.

When the police tried to stop the ambulance, it went into reverse and struck a state police car.

The vehicle was then chased across the interstate, during which "multiple vehicles" were struck.

At least half a dozen people were taken to hospitals with minor injuries incurred during the incident, the Post said in its report quoting the police.