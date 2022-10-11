Caught On Camera: Russian Man Nearly Gets His Head Cut Off Due To Broken Lift

The man's presence of mind and quick action deflected a major accident.

In a terrifying incident, a man in Russia narrowly escaped getting his head decapitated in a freak elevator mishap. CCTV footage going viral on the internet showed the man walking into the lift when its doors suddenly started to shut. The man almost got his head cut off, but fortunately, he jumped back in time, while the elevator shot up.

The man escaped death by just a fraction of a second. As per the description of the clip, the incident took place in an apartment block in the city of Krasnodar, Russia.

Watch the video below:

The clip opened to show a man coming out of the lift. To this point, the elevator seemed to work absolutely fine. However, moments later, when another man tried to step inside the lift, its doors started to close. The lift then started to move upwards at a fast speed while the man was still in between the door.

At the end of the video, the man was initially seen trying to block the elevator doors on either side of him. However, he was forced to dive backwards as the elevator shot up. His presence of mind and quick action deflected a major accident.

The video was shared on YouTube on Monday, and since accumulated more than 5,200 views. In the comment section, internet users expressed their shock. "My biggest nightmare," wrote one user, while another simply said, "Oh my god!"

Meanwhile, in another shocking incident, a video showing a rickshaw puller's narrow escape while crossing a railway track in Uttar Pradesh had left the internet stunned. The clip showed the man jumping off the track less than a second before the train crossed the spot. The incident took place in Aligarh last month.