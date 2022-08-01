Watch: Queen's Guard Screams At Tourist Taking Photo, Her Family Says 'Won't Return To London'

The tourist got too close to the horse of the Queen's guard.

Two video clips showing a Queen's guard on horseback screaming at tourists in London have sparked major discussion online. The incidents took place outside the Buckingham Palace when the tourists - both women - were posing for photos and got too close to the horse. The clips were first posted on TikTok and went massively viral. One of the women were the mother of TikTok user Ethan (who goes by the username @_phigs), who vowed never to return to London, reported Express.

The first video shows a number of tourists taking photo with the Royal guard stationed outside the Buckingham Palace in full uniform sitting on a horse. One of the tourists, in pink top, tries to touch the horse while the guard remains stoney-faced.

At the same time, another woman in a white t-shirt comes too close to the horse, and even tries to turn its head towards him using the reins.

"Stand back from the Queen's lifeguard, don't touch the reins!" the soldier suddenly yells, with the horse too lunging forward and then sideways.

The command sent the woman hurrying away in shock as seen in the video. This made TikTok user Ethan angry, who according to Express, posted on the platform: "We Will Never Return To London After This Incident."

Another video, also posted on TikTok, shows another guard yelling the same thing at a woman in sunglasses and a pink checked top, news.com.au said in a report.

He scared me for a moment too. ????????pic.twitter.com/6dD8Fmx62q — Figen (@TheFigen) July 31, 2022

Both the videos have been viewed millions of times and stirred a debate online. Many users slammed the reaction of the guards.

"The shouting was unnecessary! He could have spoken with a less aggressive tone of voice!" a Twitter user commented. "His sword was ready," added another.

Others, however, said their actions were completely justified. "He's a guard, not sure what people expect to happen," a Twitter user said. "She deserved it don't touch, there are signs telling you not to," commented another.

Getting a photo with one of the Queen's guards is part of the tradition of visiting London but there are certain rules such as no touching, which some tourists often choose to ignore.