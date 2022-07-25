Caught On Camera: Man In US Hit By Car And Then Robbed While Unconscious

The incident took place on Saturday in the Bronx.

In a horrifying incident, a man in the United States was recently struck by a car and then robbed as he lay splayed out on the ground struggling to survive.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) shared the footage of the accident on Twitter and informed that the incident took place on Saturday in the Bronx. “The suspects struck a 39-year-old male with a car, then proceeded to forcibly take his property,” the caption of the post read.

The disturbing video shows the victim being thrown into the air as the black, four-door sedan slammed into him. The 39-year-old then landed on the street, injured and struggling to survive. Seconds later, two men who were inside the vehicle that hit him then exited the car, went through the man's pockets and took his belongings before fleeing the scene.

As per New York Post, the NYPD said that following the incident, an emergency crew took the victim to Lincoln Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. They further informed that the first robber was a “male, dark complexion, thin build, Afro hair”. He was seen wearing black pants, black sneakers and a hooded sweatshirt.

The second robber was also described as a “male, dark complexion, thin build, Afro hair”. He was seen wearing light-coloured sweatpants, a black hooded sweatshirt and sneakers, the cops said.

The NYPD also went on to inform that a third man was also present inside the car. They described him as “male, dark complexion, thin build, short hair,” who was seen wearing black pants, and a light-coloured hooded sweatshirt.

The police department requested anyone with information to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline or submit tips by logging into the official website.