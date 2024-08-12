Cartoon Network Website Shuts Down After 26 Years: How To Find Favourite Shows

It also seems like a cost-cutting measure meant to entice viewers to pay for Max.

The Cartoon Network website, which had been online since 1998, was removed from the internet on August 8, as per a report in Variety. Previously a portal with a video-heavy homepage for shows like 'Teen Titans Go!', 'The Powerpuff Girls', 'Adventure Time', and 'Steven Universe', users are now redirected to Max, another Warner Bros. Discovery streaming platform, where they can see their favourite cartoons.

A pop-up message welcoming visitors to the Max website said, "Looking for episodes of your favourite Cartoon Network shows? Check out what's available to stream on Max (subscription required)." The welcome message also encouraged current cable subscribers to use "Connected apps" in addition to watching shows on their televisions. "Sign up for Max, where you can also create a Kids Profile with rating restrictions and additional privacy protections to keep it fun and kid-friendly! Cable subscribers, continue to enjoy your favourite CN programming on your TV and connected apps as well!" it added.

A Cartoon Network spokesperson told the outlet in a statement, "We are focusing on the Cartoon Network shows and social media where we find consumers are the most engaged and there is a meaningful potential for growth." They also said that the network will keep providing 11 hours of television content every day, from 6 am to 5 pm.

CartoonNetwork.com is the victim of the ongoing streaming war among online portals. It also seems like a cost-cutting measure meant to entice viewers to pay for Max. The parent firm Paramount Global removed the websites for Comedy Central, MTV News, and CMT in June. In February, Paramount also cancelled the preschool-focused channel Noggin.

Meanwhile, the Cartoon Network website went live in July 1998, which was roughly six years after the cable network's October 1992 launch. It also existed as an AOL channel as early as 1996. Last month, a rumour that Cartoon Network was shutting down sent shockwaves on social media and #RIPCartoonNetwork became the top trend. The rumour started with a video posted on X (formerly Twitter) by the account "Animation Workers Ignited", which claimed that the channel was "dead". However, it was clarified that the channel was not shutting down.

The channel is adapting to changes in the media landscape and has new programming in development, including spin-offs of popular shows.