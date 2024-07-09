Explained: Why RIPCartoonNetwork Has Become The Top Trend

Cartoon Network is not shutting down, despite rumours

A rumour that Cartoon Network is shutting down sent shockwaves across the Internet. So much so that the hashtag RIPCartoonNetwork became the top trend.

The rumour started with a video posted on X (formerly Twitter) by the account "Animation Workers Ignited", which claimed that the channel was "dead". However, it has since been clarified that the channel is not actually shutting down.

Why is RIPCartoonNetwork trending?

The video was intended to bring attention to the struggles faced by the animation industry, which has been heavily impacted by the pandemic. Many workers have been left unemployed for over a year and the industry as a whole is struggling to recover.

The video sparked a widespread reaction, with fans expressing their support for the animation industry and its workers. The hashtag RIPCartoonNetwork was used to show solidarity and raise awareness about the issues faced by the industry.

The video talked about the harsh realities faced by animation workers in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. Despite the industry's ability to operate remotely and continue production uninterrupted, studios have been accused of cancelling projects, outsourcing jobs and laying off artists en masse.

The video claimed that big studios are driven by greed, cutting finances by reducing spending and staff, while CEOs and executives continue to reap benefits for themselves. The animation industry is "under attack," the video declared, urging fans to take a stand and show support for the affected artists.

The video called on fans to share their favourite Cartoon Network shows that were cancelled too soon, using the hashtag RIPCartoonNetwork.

Cartoon Network is dead?!?!



Spread the word about what's at stake for animation!!! Post about your favorite Cartoon Network shows using #RIPCartoonNetwork



Active members of TAG can help by filling out your survey! Today (7/8) is the last day! pic.twitter.com/dHNMvA1q0A — Animation Workers Ignited (@AWorkersIgnited) July 8, 2024

Is Cartoon Network shutting down?

Cartoon Network is not shutting down, despite rumours. The channel is adapting to changes in the media landscape and has new programming in development, including spin-offs of popular shows.

New programmes are also in the works, including The Amazing World of Gumball: The Series premiering this year, and spin-offs of Adventure Time, Regular Show, and Foster's Home of Imaginary Friends in development.

