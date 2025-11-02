"Cares More About His Toilet": Democrats Slam Trump's Bathroom Reveal Amid Shutdown

US President Donald Trump on Friday revealed a lavish renovation of the Lincoln Bedroom's bathroom, the latest in his White House makeover, drawing fire for flaunting luxury upgrades as the government shutdown enters its second month.

Posting photos on Truth Social, Trump showed off the refurbished space covered “from floor to ceiling with black and white polished Statuary marble.”

“This was very appropriate for the time of Abraham Lincoln and, in fact, could be the marble that was originally there!” Trump wrote.

The remodel features gold-coloured fixtures, from faucets and sconces to a trash bin, along with a crystal chandelier, reflecting Trump's signature preference for opulence. The updated design replaces what he described as an “art deco green tile style,” which he called “totally inappropriate for the Lincoln Era.”

Trump earlier told NBC News that he intended to restore the bathroom in a manner faithful to the 19th century aesthetic of Lincoln's presidency, which lasted from 1861 until his assassination in 1865.

Democrats have now accused him of being “tone deaf” for promoting luxury upgrades during a prolonged and costly government shutdown. The stalemate has left thousands of federal workers without pay and disrupted essential public services.

“Millions of people are being kicked off of food assistance and millions can't afford health care anymore. But don't worry everyone! Trump got a new bathroom,” Democratic commentator Harry Sisson wrote on X. “So tone deaf, out of touch, and disgusting,” he added.

Ron Filipowski, editor in chief of the anti-Trump media outlet MeidasTouch said, “We are in a serious govt shutdown, but instead of negotiating, Trump posted several pics of his WH bathroom remodel today.”

“Donald Trump actually cares more about his toilet than he does about fixing your healthcare,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York wrote on X.

A White House spokesperson told CNBC, “Democrats are more concerned with President Trump's historic beautification of the White House than they are for American citizens they are hurting because of their reckless government shutdown.”

Trump also plans to build a $300 million ballroom at the White House. The proposed project would see the demolition of the East Wing to make room for a sprawling 90,000-square-foot event space intended for state functions and private gatherings. Former Vice President Kamala Harris accused Trump of “warped priorities.” “Are you f**king kidding me?” she said. “This guy wants to create a ballroom for his rich friends while completely turning a blind eye to the fact that babies are going to starve when the SNAP benefits end in just hours from now. Come on.”