Cardi B, Ellen DeGeneres, Others React To Biden Quitting Presidential Race

US President Joe Biden's decision to step down from the 2024 presidential campaign has evoked reactions from the members of the Hollywood fraternity as well.

Taking to X, actor, singer and director Barbra Streisand penned a post in support of Biden.

She called Biden "a man who accomplished significant achievements".

"Joe Biden will go down in history as a man who accomplished significant achievements in his 4 year term. We should be grateful for his upholding of our democracy," Barbra posted on X.

On Sunday, Biden announced he is not seeking re-election in the "best interest" of the Democratic Party and the country. He has endorsed US Vice President Kamala Harris as the presidential nominee for the Democratic Party and called on Democrats to "come together and beat" Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Comedian and TV host, Ellen DeGeneres also reacted to the news and took to her official Instagram account to share, "I'm grateful to President Biden for everything he's done."

As per Variety, Oscar-winner and Billie Eilish's brother and song-writing collaborator Finneas posted a photo of his family standing with the President and wrote, "I see a person putting the people before themselves and their pride today, and for that, I have an enormous amount of respect."

Singer Lizzo posted a screenshot of the news with the comment, "We are truly living in unprecedented times."

Jimmy Kimmel on social media wrote, "Thank you President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden for your leadership, integrity, empathy and service to our country."

The comedian also shared a picture of Biden with First Lady Jill Biden on his Instagram.

On Instagram, singer Ariana Grande re-posted Biden's own post endorsing Harris as his replacement in the coming presidential election.

Cardi B also threw her support immediately behind Harris.

"AHAHAHAHA LETS GOOOOO I TOLD YALLL KAMALA WAS SUPPOSED TO BE THE 2024 candidate," she wrote on X.

"The Bear" and "Borderlands" star Jamie Lee Curtis gives Harris a big thumbs up online writing, "She is trusted and tested and she is a fierce advocate for women's rights and people of color and her message is one of hope and unity for America at her time of great national divide."

Avenger, actor and activist Mark Ruffalo talks next steps and giving his followers the "marching orders." "No to Trump/Vance. No to the right-wing Christian religious takeover for our nation. Nothing wrong with Christianity, just shouldn't be running a nation birthed from freedom of religion."

"Veep" star and Emmy-winner Julia Louis-Dreyfus (who played the Vice President turned President Selina Meyer) showed her support for Biden, thanking him for his service.

Notably, Biden has been isolating at his home in Delaware after testing positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday while he was campaigning in Las Vegas.

His announcement to withdraw from the race to be the next president comes following mounting pressure from Democrats after his incoherent performance in the nationally televised debate with former US President Donald Trump on June 27.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)