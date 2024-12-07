"Car Drove Away At High Speed": Explosion Hits Block Of Flats At The Hague

A three-storey apartment block in The Hague partially collapsed Saturday after a fire and explosion, firefighters said, with first responders searching for people under the rubble.

Four people have already been pulled out of the debris and taken to hospital, as elite teams with sniffer dogs deployed to rescue others trapped by the disaster.

It was not known how many people were still missing nor what caused the explosion in the block of flats not far from the centre of the city.

"We still don't know how many people might be under the rubble," a police officer on-site told AFP.

An AFP reporter on the scene saw dozens of fire trucks as firefighters battled the blaze from the ground and from higher positions. Police helicopters circled overhead.

Debris was strewn across the street and several windows had been blown out, the AFP reporter said.

Huge plumes of smoke were billowing from a large hole where the building stood, with an acrid smell in the air.

"I was asleep and suddenly there was this huge bang," Adam Muller, a 14-year-old local resident, told AFP.

"I looked out of the window and just saw flames. It's a massive shock," he added.

'Like an earthquake'

Authorities warned locals to keep their windows shut and shut off ventilation systems due to the smoke.

Forensic investigators arrived on the scene to begin to probe a potential cause for the accident, an AFP reporter said.

Police appealed for witnesses, saying that a car had driven away from the scene at high speed after the explosion, which occurred around 6:15 am (0515 GMT).

The three floors of the building consisted of shops on the ground floors and five two-storey apartments, authorities said, with living rooms on the second floor and bedrooms on the top.

The city's mayor Jan van Zanen travelled to the site to coordinate rescue efforts.

"It was like an earthquake," said a 53-year-old man who identified himself as Dimi, declining to give his family name.

"Something collapsed but we didn't see where it came from. I know these neighbours. My kids go to school with them."

"My new car has also been seriously damaged," he added.

Early images from public broadcaster NOS showed several dozen firefighters tackling a large blaze and breaking down doors to gain access to the block.

A picture from local news agency ANP showed one person being led away on a stretcher into a waiting ambulance.

Hospitals in the area were on standby to treat victims.

Residents told local media the apartment block was mainly inhabited by elderly people and families with children.

Around 40 residents of other blocks near the collapsed building have been evacuated. Some have been taken away by bus to an unknown location.

Prime Minister Dick Schoof wrote on X that he was "shocked by the terrible images of a collapsed apartment building in The Hague."

"My thoughts go out to the victims, all other people involved and the emergency services who are now working on the scene," said Schoof.

He said he had been in contact with the city authorities and promised any help necessary.

Dutch King Willem-Alexander wrote on social media: "We sympathise with those personally affected or are worried about their loved-ones."

