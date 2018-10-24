Canadian Rapper Dies After Falling Off Plane During 'Wing-Walking' Shoot

Jon James was known for carrying out extreme stunts.

A Canadian rapper died after falling from the wing of a flying plane he was walking on during a music video shoot, his management team said.

Jon James, 33, died instantly in the "wing-walking" accident in Vernon, British Columbia, on Saturday, according to a statement.

"He had trained intensely for this stunt but as Jon got further out onto the wing of the plane, it caused the small Cessna to go into a downward spiral that the pilot couldn't correct," said the statement, published alongside an online fundraiser to raise money for funeral costs and to release James's new music.

"Jon held onto the wing until it was too late, and by the time he let go, he didn't have time to pull his chute."

James had also enjoyed success as a competitive freeskier and was known for carrying out extreme stunts.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police confirmed they responded to "the sudden death of a parachuter" on Saturday evening.

CTV reported the plane and its pilot landed safely.