Canadian Police Officer Killed, 2 Injured In Ontario Shooting: Report

An Ontario Provincial Police officer was shot and killed and two other officers wounded when they responded to a call early on Thursday, CBC News reported.

At about 2 a.m. local time, a shooter opened fire on the officers as they responded to a disturbance at a home in Bourget, about 50 kilometers east of Ottawa, the news network reported, citing Ontario Provincial Police.

All three officers were taken to a Ottawa hospital, where one died. The condition of the two other officers was unknown, CBC said.

The shooter was arrested, CBC reported.

