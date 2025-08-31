Canada's First Indian-Origin Police Chief, Del Manak, Retires After 35 Years

Canada's first Indian-origin police chief retired on August 27 after 35 years of service with the Vancouver and Victoria Police Departments. Del Manak became Victoria's police chief in 2017 and is also the first person of colour to lead the department in its 168-year history.

On his last day, he drove to the Victoria Police Department (VPD) headquarters in his official police vehicle, then left the building in a BMW convertible decorated with balloons in the colours of the New York Islanders hockey team, as seen in a photo.

"Been a blast, 35 yr policing career, 9.5 yrs as Chief! In Traffic, having big sideburns, my nickname was 'Delvis'. Delvis has left the building," he said in a statement.

Born and raised in Vancouver, Mr Manak joined the VPD in 1990. His family traces its roots to Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, formerly Nawanshahr, district in Punjab, as per reports.

The City of Victoria recognised his contributions by declaring August 27, his retirement day, as 'Del Manak Day.' Victoria Police celebrated the occasion by engaging with residents, distributing donuts, gift cards, small gifts, and ice cream.

In a statement, Victoria Police said, "Big day for a big leader! Today we celebrated Chief Del Manak and his amazing career during Del Manak Day! For over 30 years, and especially during his time leading VicPD, he's worked hard to make our city a great place to live... Chief Manak's dedication, compassion, and commitment will be deeply missed."

Mr Manak began policing with the VPD, responding early on to incidents such as a 1992 nightclub shooting in Vancouver and high-speed chases. Throughout his career, he advocated for a stronger justice system, "It's disheartening when police arrest a criminal and within a month, they're out on bail, committing crimes again."

As police chief, he focused on community engagement, building ties with First Nations and cultural groups, and promoting transparency through programmes like "Before the Badge." He actively supported local sports teams and Special Olympics BC, enriching the lives of athletes with intellectual disabilities.

During the overdose and drug toxicity crisis, Mr Manak implemented Naloxone training and partnered with health professionals for harm reduction. He also expanded mental health support for residents and officers, establishing crisis programmes and wellness initiatives.

Mr Manak contributed to national policing discussions on decriminalisation, human trafficking, and shaping the future of law enforcement in Canada. Within VicPD, he prioritised officer wellness with access to psychologists, wellness checks, and return-to-work programmes.