Advertisement

Canada To Pour Extra Billions To Meet NATO's 2% Military Spending Target

Canada currently spends about 1.4% of GDP on defense.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Canada To Pour Extra Billions To Meet NATO's 2% Military Spending Target
Canada has been under pressure from US and other NATO allies to increase funding for its military.

Canada's Liberal government will pour extra billions into its armed forces and hit NATO's 2% military spending target this fiscal year, much earlier than scheduled, Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Monday.

Canada has been under heavy pressure from the United States and other NATO allies for years to increase funding for its military. Canada currently spends about 1.4% of GDP on defense.

"Now is the time to act with urgency, force, and determination," Carney said in a speech in Toronto. The previous Liberal government had promised to hit the NATO target by 2032.

Canada will boost pay for the armed forces and buy new submarines, aircraft, ships, armed vehicles and artillery, as well as new radar, drones and sensors to monitor the sea floor and the Arctic, Carney said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Canada, Mark Carney, NATO
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com