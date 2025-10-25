Canada Says Ready To Engage After Trump Ends Trade Talks Over Ad Dispute

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has said that his government remains ready to continue "constructive discussions" with the United States after US President Donald Trump abruptly announced the termination of trade negotiations between the two countries.

"For months, we have stressed the importance of distinguishing things we can control and things we can't control," Carney said on Friday, before leaving for Malaysia for the ASEAN Summit.

"We can't control the trade policy of the United States. We recognise that policy has fundamentally changed from the policy in the 1980s, 1990s, and 2000s."

Carney noted that Canada's negotiators had been making "a lot of progress" in talks with their US counterparts, particularly on key sectors such as steel, aluminium, and energy.

"Our officials have been working with their American colleagues on detailed, constructive negotiations. We stand ready to pick up on that progress and build on that progress when the Americans are ready to have those discussions," he added.

Carney's remarks came hours after President Trump said late Thursday that he was ending all trade negotiations with Canada, citing a recent video advertisement produced by Ontario's provincial government.

The advertisement featured archival footage of former US President Ronald Reagan criticising tariffs, footage Trump described as "fake".

"TARIFFS ARE VERY IMPORTANT TO THE NATIONAL SECURITY, AND ECONOMY, OF THE U.S.A.," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"Based on their egregious behaviour, ALL TRADE NEGOTIATIONS WITH CANADA ARE HEREBY TERMINATED."

Trump also accused Canada of attempting to "interfere with the decision of the US Supreme Court", which is currently reviewing legal challenges to his tariff measures.

After Trump's opposition, Ontario Premier Doug Ford backed down, saying he would pause running the anti-tariff advertisement so that "trade talks can resume".

White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett on Friday said the decision reflected the President's "frustration" with the Canadians over trade negotiations.

"I think the President is very frustrated with Canada, and he has a right to be," Hassett told Fox News, adding that Canadian negotiators had been "very difficult to negotiate with" and that "frustration has built up over time".

The latest dispute adds new uncertainty to one of the world's largest bilateral trading relationships.

Trump has imposed a 35 per cent tariff on some of Canada's exports and has repeatedly suggested that Canada should be the 51st US state.

