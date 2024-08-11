Canada Man Sues YouTube, Meta, TikTok, Reddit For Being Too Addictive

The firm said it took the the case since this is an ever-growing problem.

A man from Montreal, Canada, is filing a class-action lawsuit against social media platforms TikTok, YouTube, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook alleging that they are too addictive and have a lot of negative impact on mental health, as per CTV News.

The 24-year-old said that he began using social media in 2015 and experienced several problems with productivity and body image. According to the lawsuit, he utilised social networking apps for up to four hours every day, but he has subsequently cut that down to about two hours. "He still finds that it has an effect on his productivity and his sleep," said Philippe Brault from Lambert Avocats, the law firm representing the man.

"In 2024, it's estimated that humanity as a whole will be using social media for a total of 500 million years," Mr Brault added. "That just goes to show that it's not a problem for a certain number of individuals, it's a widespread problem for everyone," he continued, adding that the firm took the case since this is an ever-growing problem.

Mr Brault also pointed out that 52 per cent of Canadian children between the ages of 7 and 11 use social media, and that platform owners must prioritise the health and safety of their users.

The case aims to recover damages and punitive damages for the purportedly careless platform design of these companies. According to Lambert Avocats, the psychological weaknesses of users are exploited by the way social media programs are now designed, leading to a prolonged engagement that affects their daily lives. "We're also looking to get this message out there by talking to the media. People have to understand the risks to the use of social media," he added.

