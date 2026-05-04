Canada, Europe Not Destined To Submit To "Brutal" New World Order Says Carney

Canada and Europe are not destined to submit to a more "brutal world", Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said Monday, urging closer ties as strongman politics roils the international order.

"We don't think that we're destined to submit to a more transactional insular and brutal world and gatherings such as these point to a better way forward," Carney -- the first non-European leader to attend a meeting of the European Political Community (EPC) -- told the gathering in Yerevan.

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