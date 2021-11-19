Canada Approves Pfizer Covid Vaccine For Children In 5-11 Age Group

Canada is the latest country to authorise Covid vaccine in the 5-11 age group. (File)

Canada on Friday became the latest country to authorize the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for children aged between five and 11-year-old, according to an official statement.

"After a thorough and independent scientific review of the evidence, the department has determined that the benefits of this vaccine for children between five and 11 years of age outweigh the risks," said Health Canada.

