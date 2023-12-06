'Can I Bring My Cat': Taylor Swift Reacts After Being Named Time Magazine's Person Of The Year

Time Magazine called Ms Swift the "hero of her own story."

Time magazine named US pop superstar Taylor Swift as its 'Person of the Year', calling the musical force of nature the "hero of her own story.".The huge $92.8 million opening earlier this year of Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour" film set the tone for the "Cruel Summer" singer's 2023. The magazine shared the cover for the same on X, formerly Twitter, in which she is seen posing with her cat Benjamin Button. Now, the singer has reacted to the same and said on the platform, "Time Magazine: We'd like to name you Person of the Yea- Me: Can I bring my cat."

Since being shared, her post has amassed 9.8 million views and three lakh likes.

"THIS is why I love her, is named person of the year (and lots of other big things) and her response is to joke about her cat. she's just remained so humble and down to earth, it's incredible," said a user.

"You can do, whatever you want Queen," commented a person.

"No matter how much this woman achieves it never gets boring or old like i will sob every single time," said a user.

Another added, "She's just like me i too want to take my cat everywhere w me."

Meanwhile, Time editor-in-chief Sam Jacobs wrote in a statement, "Taylor Swift found a way to transcend borders and be a source of light. Swift is the rare person who is both the writer and hero of her own story.

"Much of what Swift accomplished in 2023 exists beyond measurement. She mapped her journey and shared the results with the world: She committed to validating the dreams, feelings, and experiences of people, especially women, who felt overlooked and regularly underestimated. For building a world of her own that made a place for so many, for spinning her story into a global legend, for bringing joy to a society desperately in need of it, Taylor Swift is TIME's 2023 Person of the Year," Jacobs said.