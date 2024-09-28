"Came To Class To Hurt Somebody": Arizona Teenager Stabs Classmate

A student at the Arizona State University was hospitalised after being stabbed several times by a classmate. Mara Daffron, 19, was attacked by Kaci Sloan, also 19, who reportedly chose her as an "easier target," reported The New York Post.

This occurred last week, when Sloan, seated in the classroom, suddenly lunged at Daffron and stabbed her twice. Sloan selected Daffron from among two potential victims, believing her to be an easier attack, according to 12 News.

"Kaci Sloan was immediately detained and arrested on suspicion of first-degree attempted murder; aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; interfering with an educational institution; and disorderly conduct. She is being held on a $250,000 cash-only bond," PEOPLE magazine quoted an ASU spokesperson as saying.

Daffron was rushed to hospital, where she underwent surgery for non-life-threatening injuries, said police. She is now recovering, with her family sharing updates about her condition.

Sloan has admitted that she "came to class to hurt somebody" and had been planning the attack since the previous night prior, court documents revealed. The planning included placing the knife that she used in her backpack.

She told the cops she knew the victim's first name and had shared only one class with her this semester.

Daffron reportedly had no idea why she was targeted, nor did she know her attacker prior to the incident.

Her family and neighbours have organised a GoFundMe campaign to assist them during this challenging time.

"We know Mara will come out stronger than ever from this unimaginable attack. We thank everyone who is able to contribute! We will share more updates as we receive them from their family," the GoFundMe campaign states.