Arizona State University Plans AI-Enhanced 'Agentic' University In India: President Michael Crow

Arizona State University (ASU) is strengthening its presence in India through partnerships with universities and exploring the possibility of establishing an advanced, AI-enhanced "agentic" university in the country, university President Michael M Crow said.

In an interview with PTI, Crow said that the ASU has already partnered with five Indian universities -- Chitkara University (Punjab), Shiv Nadar University (Greater Noida), Anurag University (Hyderabad), RV University (Bengaluru), and Rajalakshmi Engineering College (Chennai).

Crow was here to announce the university's partnership with two of the above Indian institutions.

ASU aims to expand this network by collaborating with up to 10 institutions, enabling Indian students to gain access to dual-degree programs and advanced digital learning resources, he added.

"Our goal is to offer honour students in India simultaneous exposure to American and Indian educational pedagogies through ASU's digital learning repository. Ultimately, many of these students will have the opportunity to complete a dual-degree program at ASU in the US," he said.

Reflecting on India's New Education Policy (NEP) and revised University Grants Commission (UGC) norms allowing foreign universities to set up campuses in the country, Crow said, "we are exploring the possibility of creating a new, ultra-modern, AI-enhanced ‘agentic' university in India. This would leverage the advanced educational technologies ASU has developed over the last 15 years".

While ASU has not yet confirmed the establishment of a full-fledged standalone campus, Crow emphasized the university's commitment to deepening its footprint in India through innovation and technology-driven learning.

According to Crow, ASU hosts nearly 7,000 Indian students at its US campus, making India its largest source of international students with thousands more enrolled in ASU-affiliated centres in India.

"In India, the number of students enrolled at our collaborative centres is in the low thousands and then we have 7000 Indian students enrolled at ASU in the United States," he said.

Crow noted that students at ASU's Indian partner institutions benefit from access to cutting-edge digital learning platforms, innovative teaching methods, and advanced tools like intelligent tutoring systems for STEM education. The curriculum, while adapted for local contexts, remains aligned with global academic standards.

"Our approach is to provide high-performing Indian students with a world-class education at an affordable cost while ensuring seamless transition opportunities to ASU in the US," he added.

Discussing the broader education landscape, Crow underscored the need for a diverse and flexible education system that bridges theoretical knowledge and real-world application.

"In the US every student—whether studying engineering or any other disciplinemust take courses in history, politics and arts. This ensures they become well-rounded individuals capable of adapting to societal and technological changes," he said.

Crow also pointed out that while India has made “unbelievable progress” in education over the last 75 years, there remains a need for increased research output and innovation.

Crow reaffirmed ASU's belief in the growing ties between India and the US, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's focus on education and technology-driven development.

"As the world's two largest democracies, India and the US are natural partners in education and innovation. By strengthening collaborations, we can drive progress for both nations," he said.

President Crow added that the ASU's expanding role in India reflects a broader trend of increasing US-India educational partnerships, positioning the university as a key player in shaping the future of higher education in the country.

