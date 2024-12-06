California Teacher, Bitten By ‘Presumably Rabid Bat’ In Classroom, Dies

A California school teacher died from rabies after she was bitten by a bat in her classroom. 60-year-old Leah Seneng died at a hospital in late November, around a month after the bite, which the California Department of Public Health said likely originated from a “presumably rabid bat.”

The school district, along with the teacher's friend, Laura Splotch, confirmed the deceased was 60-year-old Leah Seneng. Splotch revealed that Seneng had been teaching at Bryant Middle School in Dos Palos when she was bitten.

Splotch shared with WWNY 7 News that Seneng, an art teacher and a “lover of life,” made an effort not to hurt the bat when she discovered it in her classroom. “I don't know if she thought it was dead or what because it was lying around in her classroom and she was trying to scoop it up and take it outside,” Splotch said.

The Dos Palos Oro Loma Joint Unified School District expressed shock over the teacher's passing, revealing in a statement that the community, known for its wildlife, would receive continued educational efforts on the risks associated with such animals. “We were shocked to learn that Leah's passing was related to contracting rabies, most likely from being bitten by a bat,” the district added, expressing support for ongoing health investigations.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “Rabies is a fatal but preventable viral disease. It can be spread to people and pets through the bites and scratches of an infected animal. Rabies primarily affects the central nervous system, leading to severe brain disease and death if medical care is not received before symptoms start.”

To prevent exposure, the CDC warns against touching bats and recommends immediate medical attention if bitten or scratched.

Dr Tomas J. Aragón, Director of the California Department of Public Health (CDPH), highlighted the importance of caution, saying, “Bites from bats can be incredibly small and difficult to see or to detect. It is always safest to leave wild animals alone. Do not approach, touch or try to feed any animals that you don't know.”