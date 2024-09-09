California State Senator Used Her Male Chief Of Staff As Sex Slave, Claims Lawsuit

Attorneys for Ms Alvarado-Gil have denied the allegations.

A lawsuit has been filed against California State Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil, accusing her of keeping her married male chief of staff as a sex slave. The lawsuit filed by Chad Condit, claims that he was subjected to unwanted sexual advances and harassment while working as the senator's chief of staff, New York Post reported. Mr Condit revealed that he felt pressured to engage in sexual acts with his employer over several years to maintain his job security. He claimed that Alvarado-Gil had a proclivity for oral sex and that she treated it as a perk of power. He is now seeking monetary damages for the allegations including lost wages, loss of earning capacity, employee benefits and damages for emotional distress.

The lawsuit, filed in the Sacramento County Superior Court, claims that for much of 2023, state Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil (R-Jackson) ''engaged in erratic, controlling, sexually dominating abuse of authority and power'' against her chief of staff, Chad Condit.

It alleges that the Senator frequently demanded oral sex from her chief of staff, including in a vehicle, one of which led to a back injury. As a result, Mr Condit claimed he suffered three herniated discs in his back and a collapsed hip. He revealed that he began using his back injury as a reason to decline the Senator's advances in August last year. However, she responded by issuing a disciplinary letter accusing him of inappropriate behaviour.

''This was a sex-based quid pro quo relationship of unwelcome advances and sexual behaviours coupled with punishment and flexing of power,'' according to the lawsuit.

Notably, Alvarado-Gil, who was elected in 2022, hired Chad Condit as her chief of staff. The lawsuit claims that shortly after taking office, the Senator began sharing personal and intimate details with him, including aspects of her dating life, divorces, and marital infidelity. According to the complaint, she also openly discussed her struggles and habits, including substance use and recreational activities.

However, she terminated his employment in December 2023 after he refused to wear a Santa Claus costume, which he claims was not required of other staff members.

Attorneys for Alvarado-Gil have denied the allegations, calling the claims ''bogus'' and ''financially motivated.''

''A disgruntled former employee has fabricated an outlandish story, presented without evidence, to get a payday. We expect that the Senator will be fully cleared of any wrongdoing of these bogus, financially motivated claims,'' attorney Ognian Gavrilov said in a statement.

The Senator also recently made headlines when she switched parties from Democrat to Republican, citing concerns that her former party's leadership and policies had changed in ways that no longer aligned with her values.

Alvardo-Gil is married and has six children.