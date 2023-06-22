Cage Fight Between Elon Musk And Mark Zuckerberg? Read What The 2 Billionaires Said

"I'm up for a cage match if he is lol," Musk wrote.

Twitter owner Elon Musk recently said that he is "up for a cage match" with Meta chief and noted martial arts enthusiast Mark Zuckerberg.

It all started when Mr Musk responded to a tweet about the news that Facebook might be developing a Twitter competitor. He wrote, "I'm sure Earth can't wait to be exclusively under Zuck's thumb with no other options. At least it will be 'sane'. Was worried there for a moment."

In fact, a Twitter user warned Mr Musk that he should be careful because the Facebook founder has been practising jiu-jitsu. The 39-year-old tech billionaire recently won an amateur Brazilian jiu-jitsu tournament.

Mr Zuckerberg shot back by posting a screenshot of Mr Musk's tweet with the caption "Send me location."



The Verge reached out to the Meta team to confirm Mr Zukerberg's post. "The story speaks for itself," Meta spokesperson Iska Saric told the news outlet.

Later, a user posted a screenshot of Mr Zuckerberg's story on Twitter, to which Mr Musk replied, "If this is for real, I will do it."

Earlier, Mr Musk reacted to Meta's plans to launch Project 92. He wrote, "Zuck my tongue", he made the tweet in response to a link reporting that Meta had been trying to get the Dalia Lama.

