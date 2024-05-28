'Busy Bragging' Is A Toxic Work Trait, It Makes You Look Incompetent: Study

Recent research reveals that this behaviour might be more damaging than beneficial.

At the workplace, where deadlines are tight and expectations high, stress is inevitable Yet, for some, stress is just a byproduct of their professional life - a badge of honour. This phenomenon, commonly referred to as "stress-bragging" or "busy-bragging," involves individuals flaunting their overloaded schedules as a testament to their dedication and importance. However, recent research reveals that this behaviour might be more damaging than beneficial.

A study published in the journal Personnel Psychology found that employees who frequently boast about their stress levels are perceived as less competent and less likeable by their colleagues.

The research, led by Jessica Rodell, a professor of management at the University of Georgia, aimed to explore the effects of stress-bragging in the workplace. Rodell and her team conducted an experiment with 360 participants, who were asked to evaluate statements from imaginary colleagues returning from a conference. While some colleagues expressed enjoyment, others, the so-called busy braggers, lamented how the conference added to their already overwhelming workload.

"This is a behaviour we've all seen, and we all might be guilty of at some point," said Rodell. "When I was wondering about why people do this, I thought maybe we are talking about our stress because we want to prove we're good enough. We found out that often backfires."

"People are harming themselves by doing this thing they think is going to make them look better to their colleagues," Rodell said.

Further investigation by Rodell's team involved surveying 218 real-life workers about their experiences with busy braggers in their workplaces. The findings were troubling: exposure to colleagues who frequently boasted about their busyness led to increased levels of stress and burnout among their peers.

Rodell explained that the act of stress-bragging creates an environment where being overwhelmed is seen as a positive trait, pressuring others to adopt a similar outlook. This not only exacerbates stress but can also lead to withdrawal and disengagement from work.

The study noted a crucial distinction between genuine stress and performative anxiety. Employees who authentically experience and express stress are perceived more sympathetically and even seen as more competent.

"If you genuinely feel stressed, it's OK to find the right confidant to share with and talk about it," Rodell advised. "But be mindful that it is not a badge of honour to be bragged about - that will backfire."



