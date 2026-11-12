British Woman Goes Missing From Cruise Ship, Feared To Have Fallen Into Atlantic Ocean

A 72-year-old British woman has gone missing from a cruise ship while it was crossing the Atlantic Ocean en route to the Caribbean. The woman was last seen aboard Tui's Marella Voyager on Monday, November 9, but her disappearance was noticed only the following evening, after a cabin steward found that her bed had not been slept in, BBC reported.

The alarm was raised on Tuesday evening, prompting the ship's crew to launch an urgent search and conduct an emergency headcount. Passengers were asked to leave their dinners and entertainment activities as staff worked to establish whether everyone on board was accounted for.

According to reports, passengers were made to stand in lines of four while crew members scanned their boarding cards to verify their identities.

The US Coast Guard's Rescue Coordination Centre in Norfolk, Virginia, alerted nearby vessels and asked them to keep a lookout for the missing woman. However, the Marella Voyager was instructed to continue its journey rather than turn back and retrace its route.

The ship, which was carrying around 2,000 passengers and 800 crew members, departed Malaga, Spain, on November 4. It is scheduled to reach Antigua before travelling to Dominica and Barbados, where the voyage is expected to end on Sunday.

The woman is believed to have gone overboard, although the circumstances surrounding her disappearance remain unclear. TUI said there was currently no indication that rough weather had played a role in the incident. A Tui spokesman said, "A guest has gone missing on board the ship, but nothing suggests weather played a part in the guest's disappearance. The cabin steward raised an alarm after noticing the guest's bed hadn't been slept in. A full search of the ship then took place, and it was reported to the authorities.”

A spokeswoman for Marella Cruises said it was "deeply saddened" by the disappearance, adding, "Our thoughts are with the guest's loved ones at this very difficult time. "We're supporting the authorities with their enquiries, and out of respect for the guest and their family, we won't be commenting further at this stage."

The UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said it was in contact with local authorities and providing support to the woman's family.

The incident comes amid other reported cases of passengers going overboard from cruise ships. In a separate incident, a Royal Caribbean pianist was rescued by fishermen after spending nearly nine hours in the Pacific Ocean. Another 44-year-old woman who went overboard from a cruise ship near Greece was found alive after nearly 24 hours at sea.

