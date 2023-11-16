British Tourist Arrested After Stabbing Wife 41 Times With Screwdriver In Turkish Hotel

The 26-year-old woman was found dead in a hotel in Fatih Mevlanakap district

A British tourist has been arrested after he brutally stabbed his 26-year-old wife to death with a screwdriver in their Turkish hotel room. The 26-year-old woman was found dead in a hotel in Fatih Mevlanakapı district around 12:30 local time on Tuesday, Metro reported.

Hotel staff reported hearing disturbing sounds from the couple's room and found the victim lying in a pool of blood. Medical staff and police later arrived at the scene where the woman was pronounced dead. Examiners concluded she had been killed with a screwdriver after lacerations on her throat and across her body were found.

Soon after Turkish police initiated an investigation and apprehended the 28-year-old husband, who was wearing a bloodied T-shirt while trying to escape the hotel. A video shared in Turkish media shows him flanked by two officers while in handcuffs with his head down as he is led down the steps of a police station.

He later confessed to the brutal murder when questioned by police and even told them exactly where he dumped the weapon. He told detectives he had disposed of the murder weapon down a toilet which was later found during a search. He is now being held in prison on a murder charge.

The husband was further interrogated at the Homicide Bureau in Turkey, where he stated that his wife gave him drugs on the day of the attack, leading to an argument. However, there have been no reports of any drugs being found on either person or in the hotel room. In his statement, he also mentioned using medication for psychological disorders and admitted to fleeing the scene after hiding the evidence.

Notably, the couple travelled from England to Istanbul on November 11 and settled into their hotel on November 14, where the tragic incident occurred.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.



