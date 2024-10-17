British Singer Liam Payne, Former One Direction Star, Found Dead In Argentina

British singer Liam Payne, a former member of the group One Direction, died Wednesday aged 31 after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Argentina, police in Buenos Aires said.

"Liam James Payne, composer and guitarist, former member of the band One Direction, died today after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Palermo," a police statement said.

Boy band sensation One Direction emerged in 2010 when then-teenagers Payne, Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik appeared on British television contest "The X Factor."

In 2016, the group announced it was going on an indefinite hiatus, but not splitting up.

Payne announced he was working on a solo album that same year, following in the footsteps of other band members.

