British Singer Liam Payne, Former One Direction Star, Found Dead In Argentina

"Liam James Payne, composer and guitarist, former member of the band One Direction, died today after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Palermo," a police statement said.

British Singer Liam Payne, Former One Direction Star, Found Dead In Argentina
Liam Payne died at the age of 31.
Buenos Aires:

British singer Liam Payne, a former member of the group One Direction, died Wednesday aged 31 after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Argentina, police in Buenos Aires said.

Boy band sensation One Direction emerged in 2010 when then-teenagers Payne, Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik appeared on British television contest "The X Factor."

In 2016, the group announced it was going on an indefinite hiatus, but not splitting up.

Payne announced he was working on a solo album that same year, following in the footsteps of other band members.

Liam Payne, Argentina
