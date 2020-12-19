British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Orders New Curbs To Slow More Infectious Virus Strain

New strain of virus "does appear to be passed on significantly more easily," Boris Johnson said.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday announced a "stay at home" order for London and southeast England to slow a new coronavirus strain that is significantly more infectious.

The new strain of the virus "does appear to be passed on significantly more easily," Johnson said at a televised briefing. He ordered new restrictions for London and south-eastern England from Sunday, saying that under the new "tier four" rules, "residents in those areas must stay at home" at least until December 30.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)