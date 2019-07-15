British PM Theresa May To Host Victorious Cricket Team Of England

"Yesterday was a brilliant performance by a brilliant team," said Prime Minister Theresa May.

British Prime Minister Theresa May will host the victorious England cricket team at her Downing Street office later on Monday, after a "brilliant performance" that will live forever in the country's sporting history, her spokesman said.

England ended their 44-year wait for a maiden 50-overs World Cup title by beating New Zealand in a thrilling final Super Over on Sunday.

"Yesterday was a brilliant performance by a brilliant team. They showed flair, courage and an absolute determination to become world champions. The achievement delivered in such a thrilling style on home soil will live forever in our sporting history," said the spokesman for May, who is a keen cricket fan.

