British PM Boris Johnson Arrives At Buckingham Palace After Poll Win

The Conservative party has secured 364 seats -- its biggest majority since the heyday of Margaret Thatcher in the 1980s.

Boris Johnson being greeted by the Queen's private secretary as he arrives at the Buckingham Palace

London:

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrived at Buckingham Palace to meet Queen Elizabeth II on Friday, where she will formally ask him to form a government following his thumping election victory.

With all but one result declared for the 650-seat parliament, Johnson's Conservative party has secured 364 seats -- its biggest majority since the heyday of Margaret Thatcher in the 1980s.



