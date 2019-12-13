British PM Boris Johnson Arrives At Buckingham Palace After Poll Win

Boris Johnson being greeted by the Queen's private secretary as he arrives at the Buckingham Palace

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrived at Buckingham Palace to meet Queen Elizabeth II on Friday, where she will formally ask him to form a government following his thumping election victory.

With all but one result declared for the 650-seat parliament, Johnson's Conservative party has secured 364 seats -- its biggest majority since the heyday of Margaret Thatcher in the 1980s.