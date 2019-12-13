British PM Boris Johnson Arrives At Buckingham Palace After Poll Win

London:
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrived at Buckingham Palace to meet Queen Elizabeth II on Friday, where she will formally ask him to form a government following his thumping election victory.
With all but one result declared for the 650-seat parliament, Johnson's Conservative party has secured 364 seats -- its biggest majority since the heyday of Margaret Thatcher in the 1980s.
