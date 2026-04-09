British Pastor Drowns Man In Fatal Baptism Ceremony, Charged With Manslaughter

A UK-based pastor has been charged with gross negligence manslaughter following the drowning of a man during a baptism ceremony in October 2023. Robert Smith, 61, died at a private address in Erdington, Birmingham, while being baptised by 48-year-old Cheryl Bartley. Although the service was being live-streamed on the church's Facebook page, the broadcast was abruptly cut during the incident, and the footage was subsequently deleted.

The ceremony was carried out by Life Changing Ministries in a small pool in the property's garden, according to a report in the BBC. Smith, who had been a member of the church for four years, had travelled all the way to Birmingham for the ceremony, which turned fatal for him.

West Midlands ambulance service sent two vehicles, a paramedic officer and a critical care car from Midlands air ambulance after emergency services were called from the home. However, the medics were unable to save Smith, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Originally from Jamaica, Smith had been residing in the UK for the better part of the last 25 years. He worked as a barber and was a grandfather to seven grandchildren.

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CPS Statement

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said it had worked closely with West Midlands Police as it carried out an investigation.

"Our prosecutors have worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring this case to court and that it is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings. We have worked closely with West Midlands police as it has carried out its investigation," said Malcolm McHaffie, head of the CPS's special crime division

"We remind all concerned that criminal proceedings against this defendant are active and that she has the right to a fair trial. It is vital that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings," he added.

Bartley is due to appear at Birmingham magistrates court on May 14.