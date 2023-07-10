British Hiker, 50, Killed While Climbing In France's Mont Blanc

He fell around 50 metres (160 feet) and was killed instantly.

A British man in his 50s died in a fall Sunday while hiking near the foot of France's tallest mountain Mont Blanc, police in the Chamonix region said Monday.

The hiker was taking a difficult track near the Bionnassay glacier, the smallest on the French side of the Mont-Blanc massif, at a spot known as Nid d'Aigle (Eagle's Nest).

He fell around 50 metres (160 feet) and was killed instantly, emergency responders said.

