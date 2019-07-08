British Airways Fined $229 Million Over Customers' Data Theft

Hackers last year stole bank details from hundreds of thousands of passengers from British Airways

British Airways has been fined more than 183 million pounds after computer hackers last year stole bank details from hundreds of thousands of passengers, its parent group IAG said Monday.

In a statement, IAG said the UK Information Commissioner's Office intends to issue the airline with a penalty notice under the UK Data Protection Act, totalling 183.39 million pounds ($229.7 million, 205 million euros).

