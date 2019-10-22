Air Hostess Suspended Over Drunk Boyfriend's Fight With Pilot In Singapore: Report

Natalie Flindall worked with British Airways. (File)

British Airways has suspended an air hostess after her drunk boyfriend got into a fight with a pilot.

The incident took place at a Singapore hotel during a layover.

According to British newspaper The Sun, air hostess Natalie Flindall's boyfriend wrestled with the British Airways first officer in the reception area of the hotel in Singapore.

The British paper quoted an airline insider saying some of the crew got plastered, allegedly using drinks smuggled off in the in-flight trolley.

"Natalie had invited her boyfriend on the trip. He was meant to take a back seat and just enjoy the ride," the paper said.

But during the stopover in Singapore, he got hammered and ended up fighting with the BA pilot from his girlfriend's flight.

Response to an IANS query on the issue is awaited.

The airhostess is currently under investigation with the British airline maintaining that it expects the highest standard of behaviour from its employees.

"We expect the highest standard of behaviour from our colleagues and will always take the appropriate action," the Sun quoted a British Airways spokesperson.

