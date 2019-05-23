British Prime Minister Theresa May To Resign On Friday: Report

British Prime Minister Theresa May will continue to be the prime minister till her successor is elected in a two-stage process.

World | | Updated: May 23, 2019 11:08 IST
British Prime Minister Theresa May is expected on Friday to announce her departure from office. (File)


London: 

British Prime Minister Theresa May is expected on Friday to announce her departure from office, The Times reported, without citing a source.

May will remain as prime minister while her successor is elected in a two-stage process under which two final candidates face a ballot of 125,000 Conservative Party members, the newspaper said.



