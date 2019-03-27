Theresa May To Step Down Before Next Phase Of Brexit Negotiations: Report

In a major blow to PM Theresa May's authority, lawmakersvoted through a debate to seize control of House

British Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday told Conservative lawmakers she would step down before the "next phase" of Brexit negotiations, without giving further details on when that might be, a lawmaker at the meeting told reporters.

Ms May said "she would not remain in post for the next phase of the negotiations," James Cartlidge said as he left the meeting in parliament.

