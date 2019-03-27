Theresa May To Step Down Before Next Phase Of Brexit Negotiations: Report

Theresa May said "she would not remain in post for the next phase of the negotiations"

World | | Updated: March 27, 2019 23:18 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Theresa May To Step Down Before Next Phase Of Brexit Negotiations: Report

In a major blow to PM Theresa May's authority, lawmakersvoted through a debate to seize control of House


London: 

British Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday told Conservative lawmakers she would step down before the "next phase" of Brexit negotiations, without giving further details on when that might be, a lawmaker at the meeting told reporters.

Ms May said "she would not remain in post for the next phase of the negotiations," James Cartlidge said as he left the meeting in parliament.



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Theresa May to step downTheresa May resignBrexit Theresa May

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
PM ModiGoaYogi AdityanathWorld Theatre DayElection 2019Live TVIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MoviesIPL TicketsArvind KejriwalSurendra PooniaNITI AayogMi Notebook AirHuawei Watch GT

................................ Advertisement ................................