'Bring My Baby Back Home': Mother Of Franco-Israeli Woman In Hamas Hostage Video

Mia Schem was taken hostage from the Supernova music festival on October 7.

The mother of a French-Israeli woman, held hostage by Hamas, has appealed for a release, calling her detention and that of an estimated 200 hostages "a crime against humanity". The video of 21-year-old Mia Schem was released by Hamas' military wing Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades on Monday, more than a week after attacks that left over 1,300 dead and triggered a war in Gaza. On the day of the attack, Mia Schem was attending the Supernova music festival, from where she was taken hostage.

"I didn't know if she's dead or alive until yesterday. All I knew is that she might be kidnapped. I'm begging the world to bring my baby back home. She only went to a party, to a festival party to have some fun. Now she's in Gaza," her mother Keren Schem told mediapersons at a press conference in Jerusalem, reported The Guardian.

"This is a crime against humanity. We should all gather and stop this terror and bring everybody back home," she added.

The one-minute-long clip, originally shared on Telegram, and later verified by the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF), Ms Schem gazing tiredly into the camera, as her arm lay wrapped in a sling in her lap.

She is shown receiving medical care for her wounded arm before telling the camera she is being held in Gaza and pleading for her release.

French president Emmanuel Macron described the video as "an odious act". The Elysee Palace said that Mr Macron, who is on an official visit to Albania, demanded her unconditional release.

"It is an ignominy to take innocent people hostage and put them on show in this odious way," the presidential palace quoted Macron as saying. It added that France was "working with its partners to free French hostages held by Hamas".

The Israeli military issued a statement, saying it was in constant touch with Ms Schem's family and condemning Hamas as a "murderous terrorist organization". It said it was using "all intelligence and operational measures" for the return of the captives.

Earlier, Hamas' armed wing said non-Israelis kidnapped on October 7, were "guests" who would be released "when circumstances allow", as per news agency Reuters.