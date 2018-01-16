Bridge Collapse Kills 10 In Colombia

Another two people were missing and four others were injured when the structure fell along a tract of a highway that links the capital Bogota with the nearby city of Villavicencio, officials said, Xinhua reported.
Jorge Diaz, director of Civil Defense for the department of Meta, said the victims were construction workers who fell from a height of approximately 280 meters. Some 20 workers were on the bridge at the time of the accident.
"Ten people are dead. Nine died at the site of the accident and one was taken to a hospital, where he died," Diaz told local media.
The bridge was just 20 meters away from completion, a Caracol News anchor said.