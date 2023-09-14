Iron Rod Pierces Car Windshield, Stops Millimetres Away From Driver

Shocked users on social media have demanded action against the culprit.

The driver of a car in Noida had a narrow escape when three iron rods fell on the vehicle from an under-construction bridge and pierced through the windshield on Wednesday. The scary footage of the incident has gone viral on social media, with user slamming the carelessness of the authorities. The car, a white Maruti Suzuki Swift, was parked below the bridge in Bhangel area when the iron rods fell on it, like a bolt from the blue.

The driver was identified as 20-year-old Dev Singhal. He said that one of the iron rods stopped millimetres from his face and chest. Mr Singhal said his father was also in the car.

The clip on X (formerly Twitter) shows two iron rods piercing through the windshield of the car in a criss-cross position. And as the door of the car opens, a third one is seen lying on the driver's seat.

The footage also shows pieces of glass on the car's dashboard and front seats.

Shocked users have demanded action against the culprit.

"This is criminal negligence," commented one user. "More final destination fears unlocked," said another.

"Pathetic condition. Everything has been left up to god," a third user commented.

The rods had come loose from the Bhangel elevated road. Its construction started in 2020, but was delayed due to the pandemic resulting in traffic congestion on Dadri road and inconvenience to daily commuters and residents in the area.

The Dadri road above which this elevated road is being built is dug up from Sector 49/48 intersection to Sector 82 T-Point.

The project is now scheduled to be completed by December 2023.