Bride Killed, Groom Critically Injured In Crash Minutes After Their Wedding Reception

The couple had only just left their wedding reception when tragedy struck

A bride was killed and her groom was seriously injured after the newlyweds were allegedly hit by a drunk driver as they left their wedding reception, New York Post reported. The tragic incident happened in US' South Carolina when the golf cart they were leaving in, collided with a car allegedly travelling at over twice the speed limit.

A GoFundMe page identifies the bride as Samantha 'Sam' Hutchinson, 34, and her new husband as Aric Hutchinson. It also included a photo of the newlyweds running under sparklers just before the crash.

The page, organized by the mother of the groom, said family members were escorting the couple from the reception when they were hit from behind. ''The golf cart was thrown over 100 yards and rolled several times,'' the page says.

She informed that her son suffered a brain injury and has several broken bones, forcing him to undergo two reconstructive surgeries. Two others were also injured, one seriously.

''Sam died from her injuries. Aric is in serious condition and has had one of two reconstruction surgeries, numerous broken bones, and a brain injury, he will have a long recovery. Ben and Brogan were also injured, Ben seriously,'' the groom's mother wrote on the page, to help pay for her daughter-in-law's funeral and her son's medical bills.

''I was handed Aric's wedding ring in a plastic bag at the hospital, five hours after Sam placed it on his finger and they read each other their vows. Aric has lost the love of his life,'' she added. More than $385,053 has already been raised.

According to the Charleston County Detention Center website, Jamie Komoroski, 25, was arrested and charged with three counts of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and one count of reckless homicide.

"Her blood draw results are pending. An investigation into the crash determined she was going 65 mph at the time she struck the cart," police said.

Meanwhile, Samantha's employer shared news of her death on LinkedIn, and wrote, "Samantha was a wonderful person. In the last several months, our team was able to join in her excitement as she shared photos and intricate details about her upcoming wedding. We will forever remember Samantha's smile, her laughter, and her dedication to her work, friends, and family.''