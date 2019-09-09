UK Parliament Speaker John Bercow To Step Down

John Bercow said he would not stand for re-election if MPs vote in favour later on Monday.

The speaker of Britain's House of Commons John Bercow said on Monday he would step down within weeks, amid criticism by Brexit hardliners who say he has twisted parliamentary rules to undermine them.

John Bercow said he would not stand for re-election if MPs vote in favour of an early election later on Monday and would in any case resign on October 31 even if they did not.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.