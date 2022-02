Germany reacted after Putin signed decree on independence of separatist Ukraine regions on Monday.

Russia is reneging on its engagements to the global community through its recognition of rebel-held areas in east Ukraine as independent, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Monday.

Underlining that Russia had itself signed up to the Minsk peace agreements in 2014, Baerbock said that "with its decision, Russia is breaking all its promises to the world community".

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)