Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro Released From Hospital In Florida: Report

Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday was released from a hospital near Orlando, Florida, where he had been admitted on Monday, a source close to the Bolsonaro family said.

Bolsonaro, who flew to Florida 48 hours before his term ended, was admitted to the hospital a day after hundreds of his supporters rampaged through key government buildings in the capital Brasilia.

Bolsonaro was treated for intestinal pains related to a stabbing he suffered during the 2018 election campaign. His doctor said it was not serious.

